President warns JPs not to exploit their role Loop Barbados

Thirty-two newly sworn-in Justices of Peace (JPs) were sternly warned not to exploit their new role by President Dame Sandra Mason on Monday.

During the swearing in ceremony at State House, President Dame Mason stated that the JPs have made a commitment to serve the people of Barbados. She stressed that a price tag should not be affixed to their services.

“In my almost 50 years in the judiciary, I came across persons who misunderstood their role, which will offer a free service to your fellow man who will need your services.

“I, therefore, want to emphasise that over time that you exercise your function as Justices of the Peace that you will do so for free, because that is what you have committed to do.

I’m not sure if this was told you or whether you have seen other people before you make that very silly mistake of asking people to pay them a fee for their signature. It is not what you are supposed to do,” said the President.

Public relations officer of the Barbados Police Service, Inspector Rodney Inniss was among the 32 sworn in as Justices of Peace at State House on Monday, October 31.

President Dame Mason reminded that JPs present that they were appointed because they were deemed “worthy” of the role, therefore, they should not disappoint in the execution.

“You are agreeing to offer this service for free to fellow Barbadians because all documents need to be authenticated and persons who are recommended you to be Justices of Peace evidently believe you were worthy of that address,” she continued.

Among those sworn-in were Pedro Eastmond, clerk of Parliament; public relations officer of the Barbados Police Service, Inspector Rodney Inniss; chairman of the Barbados Water Authority, Stevon Roberts; Barbadian Olympian, Freida Nicholls and Reverend Dr Adrian Smith.