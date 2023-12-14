President urges Bajans to exhibit spirit of Christmas all year round Loop Barbados

Barbadians are encouraged to exhibit the tenets of Christmas – peace, love and goodwill towards men – all year round.

This plea came from President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason on Wednesday, as she spoke at the Salvation’s Army Christmas Hamper Distribution held at their Reed Street, Bridgetown headquarters.

Dame Mason reminded those gathered that “need has no season”. She stressed that the principles of the Christmas should not only be restricted to the Yuletide season.

“I grew up in an era where we didn’t know we were poor because we were neighbourly. If my family had a breadfruit too many, the rest of the neighbours had a breadfruit. Nowadays you have to buy breadfruit, you have to buy everything.

I think unfortunately Barbados has gotten to that stage where we are out there just looking to grab, and we have become not neighbourly,” the President remarked.

“We need to understand that at all times of our lives, we need to be good neighbours. And as the Salvation Army has been teaching for generations, we should be of service to fellow man. We shouldn’t only be looking at Christmas time to give something,” she continued.

The Salvation Army distributed 2,000 hampers to the less fortunate at their Bridgetown offices on Wednesday. An additional 2,000 will be distributed at their centres across the island.