President of African Dev Bank calls for debt relief for the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

The president of the African Development Bank says the Caribbean and Africa desperately need debt relief, debt restructuring and debt sustainability.

Delivering the feature address at the Dr William G Demas Memorial Lecture in the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday night, Dr Akinwumi A Adesin said the two regions need significantly higher Special drawing Rights than allotted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While bilateral debt accounts for 27 per cent of debt compared to 52 per cent in 2000, commercial debt accounts for 40 per cent of total debt, compared to 17 per cent in 2000. Africa’s debt servicing cost was $221 billion in 2019 – a “staggering 44 per cent of the annual government revenues of $501 billion,” he said.

“The International Monetary Fund issued the largest Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in its history, at $650 billion. However, Africa received just $33 Billion of SDRs. The Caribbean region received just 1.75 billion SDRs or $2.5 billion. A challenge of course in the Caribbean region is that with so many small countries, with a high degree of vulnerabilities to external shocks, and all with significant needs of financing, much more levels of SDRs are needed.”

He said given the nature of the economies, the question is how best to pool these SDRs for the region to be able to leverage this in terms of greater borrowing from the international capital markets, a proposal being pushed by the President of the Caribbean Development Bank.

“The African Development Bank looks forward to working in strategic partnership with the International Monetary Fund on the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). Our goal is simple: use the SDRs to accelerate Africa’s development. Africa can accelerate its development and cope with other challenges such as climate change, debt, insecurity, and the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine on their economies, if we better leverage the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) of the International Monetary Fund,” he said.

He said the African Union has called for a re-allocation of $100 billion of SDRs to Africa, with a portion of it going through the African Development Bank, as a prescribed holder of SDRs.

“We should use the SDRs in more pragmatic ways, to support countries. Providing the SDRs also through the multilateral development banks has several benefits. First, the multilateral development banks can leverage the SDRs. At the African Development Bank, we can leverage the SDRs by a factor of four times. Second, the SDRs can be absorbed by the Bank as equity, which will expand our lending capacity to countries,” he explained.

“Third, the SDRs that’s leveraged will be used to provide additional capital and financing to the SDRs to deliver impactful results on the ground. The MDBs will also work closely with the IMF development banks in Africa, as part of the Financing in Common. The SDRs can also be provided as concessional loans to the African Development Fund.”

He said the African Development Bank believes that providing the SDRs to Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), such as the African Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank, will also strengthen the global financial architecture.

“It will foster greater complementarity between the IMF and the multilateral development banks. The IMF will focus on macroeconomic and fiscal stabilisation, its areas of comparative advantage, while the multilateral development banks will focus on sectoral programs, including sectoral policies that will ensure that its Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) and the newly established Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST). Providing SDRs also to the multilateral development banks will be game-changers for accelerated development of countries. We can get really creative and suggest that the acronym for SDRs could become “Supporting Development Revitalization (SDR). That way, people on the streets will feel the effects of the SDRs on their lives.”

The William G Demas Lecture Series took place as part of the 52nd Annual Meetings of the Caribbean Development Bank.