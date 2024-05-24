President Kennedy Drive to be milled and paved Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising the public that President Kennedy Drive in St Michael will be resurfaced under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme starting Thursday, May 23.

The C.O Williams Construction team will carry out the work for approximately one week, between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Local and emergency access will be granted.

Road users are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Traffic from President Kennedy Drive will be diverted left at the traffic lights onto Baxters Road and right onto Westbury Road. However, traffic from Fontabelle Road will proceed towards the Mighty Grynner Highway.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons and proceed through construction zones with extreme caution.

MTW and the C.O Williams Construction team apologised for any inconvenience caused and thank persons for their co-operation.