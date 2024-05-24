President Kennedy Drive to be milled and paved Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
President Kennedy Drive to be milled and paved Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

CXC® assures CAPE Chemistry Unit 2 Paper 2 covered the right topics

AOPT apologises after pedestrian dies in PSV accident

St Peter residents to experience water outage

New electric vehicles for members of the judiciary

Celine Dion overcome with emotion as she discusses her health battle

UNIDO and Barbados sign agreement to establish SIDS hub

Haynes hat-trick leads Deacons FC to victory

Heineken, Bryden Stokes, UCL combine to offer world-class experience

Teaching opportunities in the US

Zero tolerance for illegal dumping – Bajans urged to shame litterbugs

Friday May 24

27°C
Barbados News

Traffic will be diverted left at the traffic lights onto Baxters Road and right onto Westbury Road

Rosemary Forde

8 hrs ago

President Kennedy Drive. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transport and Works)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is advising the public that President Kennedy Drive in St Michael will be resurfaced under the Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme starting Thursday, May 23.

The C.O Williams Construction team will carry out the work for approximately one week, between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Local and emergency access will be granted.

Road users are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Traffic from President Kennedy Drive will be diverted left at the traffic lights onto Baxters Road and right onto Westbury Road. However, traffic from Fontabelle Road will proceed towards the Mighty Grynner Highway.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons and proceed through construction zones with extreme caution.

MTW and the C.O Williams Construction team apologised for any inconvenience caused and thank persons for their co-operation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

CXC® assures CAPE Chemistry Unit 2 Paper 2 covered the right topics

Barbados News

Supply Chain Innovation Challenge winners awarded

Barbados News

See also

CCB to host early childhood development symposium next week

More From

Barbados News

Teaching opportunities in the US

An information session will be conducted by the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector on May 29

Barbados News

RSPCA in urgent need of towels and cat food

“We use towels as a regular part of our daily function and we are constantly running low or out of towels.”

Barbados News

Tropical wave detected; Monsoon trough forms off African coast

NOAA to announce Atlantic Hurricane Season predictions

Barbados News

SSA urges Barbadians to partake in Community Clean-Up

The National Community Clean-Up exercise will take place from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26