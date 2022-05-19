President Harris and the BFA receive high praises from FIFA | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) and its President Randy Harris recently received a boost of confidence when FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Kenny Jean-Marie visited the island.

Last Thursday at the BFA headquarters the FIFA representative lauded President Harris and his team at the BFA for their efforts and outcomes, during the last 10 years, but especially during the pandemic period.

Barbados is one of the destinations on Jean-Marie’s regional tour, which will also see him visit his home country Guadeloupe, along with St Lucia and Martinique.

“Our goal is to follow the vision of FIFA, which is making football truly global”

Jean-Marie explained that his role and by extension his team’s role is to provide ways to make football accessible and enjoyable to everyone in the world.

Related Article

“Our goal is to follow the vision of FIFA, which is making football truly global.

Making football truly global means that even in the Caribbean we should be able to develop football, we should be able to give the opportunity to each and every young boy and young girl to play this beautiful game”, said Jean-Marie.

Jean-Marie acknowledged the challenges of the Caribbean, notably funding, infrastructure, climate change and travel cost.

BFA and CFU President Randy Harris (right) gives FIFA Chief Member Associations officer Kenny Jean-Marie a tour of the BFA Wildey Turf

He said our challenges are greater than those in Europe, particularly due to the difference of the sporting culture and resources available.

“We have a bunch of challenges that we need to face.

The first challenge we discussed this afternoon was about the travel cost. If you want to compete in the Caribbean, you need to travel, if you need to travel, it’s a challenge and I can be a witness because in the coming days I will be traveling from Barbados to St Lucia, then to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

I know it’s a challenge and we are working on how we can find ways to overcome.

We know in our island we face the climate change, we face hurricanes, we face earthquakes, so we have a bunch of events that can occur that many other member associations in FIFA don’t have.

So, we need to realize this and find solutions to overcome and this is why we will always be here to help”.

President Harris and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are all smiles at one of the past FIFA Congress

Jean-Marie said unity across the region is needed to surpass these challenges and he believes Harris in his capacity as President of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) is doing a great job in trying to promote this.

“We can be proud of this in Barbados because he [Harris] is doing a great job in trying to empower all of those islands in the development of football.

I want to really thank Randy Harris for the job he had been doing, because if we are today in this room, it is because of his will. It is because when we last discussed he told me, Kenny I need to have an additional floor in my headquarters and technical center because we need to be able to host the media, we need to be able, when we have our matches to showcase the way we develop football in Barbados.

Even during these pandemic COVID times, you Randy managed to deliver this, and you can be proud of this”.