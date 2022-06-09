President Dame Sandra Mason makes first official visit to Kenya | Loop Barbados

Her Excellency the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados, arrived in Nairobi, Kenya on June 07, to begin a five-day official visit aimed at strengthening ties with the East African state.

It is Her Excellency’s first official visit since becoming President of the new republic, signalling the importance attached to the island’s bilateral relationship with Kenya.

Her Excellency is accompanied by honourary aide-de-campe, Major David Clarke, and Ambassador Dr Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Mining and Petroleum of Kenya, who will serve as the President’s ministerial escort for the duration of the visit.

(From Left) First Secretary of High Commission of Barbados, Jovan Reid; High Commissioner of Barbados to Kenya, Alexander McDonald; Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, President of Barbados; Ambassador Dr Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Mining and Petroleum of Kenya

During her stay, the President is expected to pay courtesy calls on His Excellency President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and The Honourable Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya.

The President will also lead engagements with Kenyan youth, community and small businesses, in a visit that is expected to advance the visibility of Barbados in Kenya and build momentum for existing and planned cooperation activities with the country.

The President’s visit comes ten months after the establishment of a High Commission of Barbados in Kenya, and follows three exchanges of official visits between Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and President Kenyatta between 2019 and 2021.