President Dame Sandra Mason celebrates with her son, BDF and RSS Loop Barbados

One year shy of her semisesquicentennial birthday or diamond celebration, today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, President of Barbados the Most Honourable Dame Sandra Prunela Mason turns 74 years old.

This is the second birthday, the Dame is celebrating as President of Barbados.

A lady of many firsts, including the first to hold the title and post of President of Barbados, today she shook off a bit of the rigidity of her role as she celebrated her 74 years young. And it was a mother-son affair as they spent her birthday with the air and land forces elements of the Regional Security System (RSS) and Barbados Defence Force (BDF).

Dame Sandra also carries the title – Commander-In-Chief of the Barbados Defence Force.

President Dame Sandra Mason and son Matthew Goodin

The only child of the president, Matthew Goodin was right beside his mum throughout the day, even as they took aim from the prone position on the range, as part of the day’s fun activities.

Joining Her Excellency for the day of aviation tours and range activity as well were the Chief of Staff Commodore Errington Shurland, members of the BDF and other specially invited guests including her sister.