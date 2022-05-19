President Ali: Multi-faceted approach needed to tackle food production | Loop Barbados

Reducing the Caribbean’s food import bill is high on the agenda of the Agri Investment Forum and Expo being held in Georgetown, Guyana over the next three days.

The Forum brings together governments, the private sector, farmers, financing and technological experts to discuss and flesh out tackling food production, barriers in trade and the regional food import bill amidst growing shortages and the rising cost of living. Addressing a packed National Cultural Centre and several regional Heads of Government and officials, President Mohammed Ali said the focus on food production for the region is now.

“We must stay and expand,” Ali said as he pointed to the shortages in wheat and cereal and high prices for fertilizer and transportation costs. “We are ready to move forward” President Ali said as he pointed to the need for a “multifaceted” approach for tackling food production.

“We have to know what to do” the President said as he pointed to Guyana’s own capacity to grow food. He listed aquaculture, poultry and sheep rearing as among the areas the South American country has been able to reap successes in as he pointed out his government continues to invest in infrastructure to help farming. Ali charged CARICOM member states to work as a collective, “our overarching strategy should be streamlining exports and imports, developing a pre-clearance to reduce barriers,” the President charged as he pointed to the need to provide technical support and financing.

CARICOM’s Secretary-General Carla Barnett feels that the Forum is “another important step in reducing the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 is the goal Dr Barnett said as she pointed to the need to reboot the agriculture sector to improve agriculture and regional trade.

The CARICOM Secretary pointed to the challenges brought on by COVID-19 Pandemic, “our food prices are at their highest prices since 2008,” Dr Barnett called on governments to “seize this challenge as the opportunity to increase our own production for trade within the regional markets and further afield.”

Dr Barnett pointed out as she called for increased support from governments, “Today, we do not only stress the importance of increased investment in our food and agriculture sector if we are to meet our goal of greater food and nutrition security,” Dr Barnett said, “we also demonstrate the willingness to do the level of planning and execution together with the full range of stakeholders that we need to be working together to achieve the 25 by 2025 vision.”

The Forum and exhibition officially opens at 12:30 at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.