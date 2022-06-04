Pregnant woman and common law husband gunned down in St James | Loop Barbados

Pregnant woman and common law husband gunned down in St James
A pregnant woman and her common-law husband were gunned down during a pre-dawn home invasion by unknown assailants in Norwood, St James in Jamaica this morning, Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Suwayne Pennicott and 19-year-old Barrington Clarke.

Residents claim that Pennicott was four months pregnant.

Reports are that at about 3:50 am residents heard gunshots coming from a section of

Chico Lane, Norwood, and summoned members of the Jamaica Constabulary.

Upon their arrival, the police discovered Pennicott and Clarke suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

No motive has yet been ascertained for the deadly attack.

