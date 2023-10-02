Power outages crop up as lightning, thunderstorms affected island Loop Barbados

Due to the ongoing severe weather conditions, some Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd. customers experienced power outages.

In a statement on its social media, the utility company gave the assurance that the team is diligently monitoring the system, “and our highly skilled crews are actively in the field, working to restore power to affected customers as soon as weather conditions allow.”

Throughout the afternoon, in to the evening, crews were working to restore and or restored customers in:

Newton and Forde’s Road, Christ Church

St Martins, St Philip and surrounding areas

Oistins

Wildey

Rendezvous, Christ Church

Enterprise, Christ Church

Crab, St Lucy

BLPC said, “We understand that these weather-related outages can be frustrating. Our team is doing everything within our power to minimize disruptions to your power supply.”