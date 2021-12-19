Power outage struck pension cheque mail-delivery system | Loop Barbados

Persons still awaiting pension cheques via the post have learnt that their cheques may have been delayed due to the recent power outage.

With thousands unaffected, to those who have yet to receive their owed money, Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn is assuring it is on its way.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, he said during this weekend’s press conference yesterday [Saturday, December 18]:

“Regrettably because of the process for those persons who still are receiving their pension by cheque, the outage earlier this week, obviously had an impact on that.”

Pensioners who receive their monies via direct deposit seem to have been spared from this technical hiccup.

Post people out this weekend

To the mail delivery persons, the Minister extended his gratitude as they work to pick up the slack that was no fault of their own.

“The postmen, let me thank the postmen, for ensuring that persons can get their cheques this weekend. However, the majority of persons would have received their pensions already, who get them directly into their bank accounts.”

Noting his hope is for all pensioners to have their funds in hand or accessible before Monday, December 20, which government has declared a VAT Holiday, he urged all individuals who have not converted to direct deposits to quit dragging their feet.

“And I will take this opportunity again as we did earlier in the pandemic when 5,000 people out of the 11,000, if my memory serves me correctly who were getting cheques at the beginning of the pandemic [converted], that for those persons who are still receiving their pensions via cheque, I would like to encourage to have them lodged to your bank account so that these types of hiccups are minimized but the postmen are out in the field delivering their cheques, and I hope that by tomorrow [Sunday, December 19], all will be delivered such that persons can present them to the post offices or the other financial institutions and cash, then to also allow them to participate in the VAT Holiday on Monday if they so desire.”