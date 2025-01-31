Power lines down at Station Hill

Some customers are without electricity at this time and the road is impassable at Station Hill, St Michael.

The Barbados Light & Power Co. Ltd says the outage was caused by a vehicle transporting high-reaching equipment which made contact with the electric lines. This destabilised the pole and disconnected some of the lines and telecoms.

A crew is working to restore power to affected customers and the road will remain impassable while this is being done.

The company says this work will take some time. Motorists should seek alternative routes.