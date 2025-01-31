OpenAI says Chinese rivals using its work for their AI apps British actress Joan Plowright dies at 95 COP Erla Harewood-Christopher arrested and questioned in probe over sniper rifles PM Mottley pays tribute to former Senator Arni Walters The Streets: Episode 6 ‘Cutting edge’ tech at Newton facility
Power lines down at Station Hill

31 January 2025
Some customers are without electricity at this time and the road is impassable at Station Hill, St Michael.

The Barbados Light & Power Co. Ltd says the outage was caused by a vehicle transporting high-reaching equipment which made contact with the electric lines. This destabilised the pole and disconnected some of the lines and telecoms.

A crew is working to restore power to affected customers and the road will remain impassable while this is being done.

The company says this work will take some time. Motorists should seek alternative routes.  

