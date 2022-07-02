Powda: Paint, powder, water and plenty vibes | Loop Barbados

There was paint, water and powder last Saturday night as one of the island’s biggest cooler fetes returned after a two-year hiatus.

Powda: The Ultimate Cooler Fete, staged at Vaucluse Raceway in St Thomas on Saturday, June 25, attracted hundreds of eager party-goers, appropriately attired in the customary white, who came prepared for the hours of feting and fun that awaited them.

The action-packed fete featured a slew of high-energy live entertainment acts and a deejay line-up that consistently kept the vibes flowing while the frenzied crowd was drenched in water, squirted with paint and cloaked in multicoloured packets of powder.

After a spectacular display of fireworks, Nikman took to the stage just after midnight to kickstart the event’s live entertainment, even inviting a costumed Elmo to join during his set much to the audience’s delight. He was quickly followed by Mr Plug-In-to-all himself Stiffy who delivered hit after hit. Faith came next and was later joined by songbird Nikita to perform their 2022 tune “Bestie” which was well received.

When “Daddy” Mole landed, his set was filled with surprise performances from SugahRhe, Coppa Dan, and Bruce Lee Almightee who performed his tending hit “Mauby”.

The night’s cast also featured Jagwa, Leadpipe and Saddis, King Bubba, Hypasounds and newcomer Reneice before Dominican Asa Banton took to the stage. The latter kept the vibes flowing and the audience keenly followed his every command which included dousing each other with bottled water and blanketing the venue in curtain of white napkins.

The Hypa Dawg Lil Rick brought the live entertainment segment of the near eight-hour show to a climax just after 5 am. As he delivered his well-known hits the crowd matched his infectious energy, and not even the rays of the rising sun could quell the non-stop party vibes.

By the end of the event, it was clear that Powda delivered just what it promised and those who ventured to the Vaucluse racetrack were not disappointed.