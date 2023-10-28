Potentially heavy showers forecast; Met issues flood watch Loop Barbados

Potentially heavy showers forecast; Met issues flood watch
Potentially heavy showers forecast; Met issues flood watch

Imagine a jam-packed weekend ahead of Independence

Star-studded lineup for Hennessy Artistry 2023

Over 100 Bajan dancers benefit from training with US-based instructor

Lady Tridents face group leaders tonight at the BFA Wildey Turf

ACT Festival postponed until 2024

Central Bank of Barbados appoints 2 new Deputy Governors

UPDATE: Flash flood warning issued, significant flooding in north

Direct airlift between Barbados and Africa necessary for trade

21-year-old murder accused charged over prison escape

2 hrs ago

(FILE) Barbados Meteorological Services

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that unstable conditions are affecting the island. Occasional moderate to heavy showers are expected with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches ( 25 to 75 mm).

Key Message:Possible moderate to significant:

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. -Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados.
