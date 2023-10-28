Potentially heavy showers forecast; Met issues flood watch Loop Barbados

A flash flood watch is in effect for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that unstable conditions are affecting the island. Occasional moderate to heavy showers are expected with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches ( 25 to 75 mm).

Key Message:Possible moderate to significant:

Runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion/land slippage on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).Large objects or debris from higher elevations becoming embedded within fast moving water flows. -Flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads.Delays on traffic routes with some roads being impassable or cutoff in and out of minor towns.