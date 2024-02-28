Post the videos – AOPT endorses Bajans calling out bad drivers Loop Barbados

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) is challenging citizens and tourists to capture the poor driving habits and off-route incidents by some of the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) in order to curb the behaviour.

“Send them! Post the videos! If you catch the PSVs, record the foolishness they are doing and share it.

“I am not adverse to commuters doing that because it calls out the worker.

“All of them are not guilty, so any commuter who attempts to do it [document the bad behaviour], I am not adverse to that commuter doing such.”

This from the AOPT Director of Public Communications and Public Affairs Mark Haynes.

Haynes told Loop News, the AOPT, the Transport Authority and The Barbados Police Service cannot be everywhere all the time and it helps to have additional eyes on the nation’s roads.

“That helps to collate the foolishness that pervades the roads and by extension it calls out the driver in particular, who has responsibility for driving that vehicle in a safe and in an orderly manner. So any commuter who does that, he or she may be doing it to the extent where he may be bused or criticised but he is doing because he or she is concerned about his or her own safety.

“I cannot blame that commuter who attempts to do it [record the practices].”

He contended, “it should not have to reach this level, but we may have to call some of these guys out to see if common sense can prevail, because obviously common sense is not prevailing as we expect, but we hope that better can be done.”

After a few videos showing ZRs along Maxwell and in Oistins completing dangerous manoeuvres and driving in a dangerous manner to cut off each other, Haynes said that the few cannot be allowed to taint the entire industry.

“The PSV fraternity serves Barbados well and has served Barbados well over the years, but there are some workers in the sector whose behaviour is very unfavoured, and they are not doing what is right and it makes those workers who are doing the correct thing look very badly. Then it brings the whole PSV fraternity into public disrepute and by extension the representative bodies and this is something that is very concerning.

“I hope that this foolishness stops. When it will stop, I cannot tell you but I would like it stop immediate – the recklessness and lawlessness that is featuring on our roads especially on Route 11 is untenable and it cannot continue incessantly.”

To the police, he called on the members of the Service to where possible deploy some officers on that South coast stretch during peak hours to see and catch some of the perpetrators. “I would urge the police, not withstanding that the Police Force has some challenges in terms of of manpower, to try to deploy officers on that route to see if they can assist with this kind of almost anarchy which permeates Route 11.

“I do not believe that everything must be punitive, but at the same time, the workers who are doing foolishness should be called out for the foolish acts that they commit.”