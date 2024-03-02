Portfolio Company, Bishop, Springhead wins 41st Sandy Lane Gold Cup Loop Barbados

Portfolio Company ridden by Antonio Bishop has won the 2024 Sandy Lane Gold Cup.

Bishop won the Gold Cup in 2011 after the winning horse was disqualified. But this time, there was no delay or hiccup, he was the first past the finish post in a time of 1:49 and three-fifths.

The 41st Gold Cup race was a thriller coming down to the wire. Portfolio Company just beat out Cash Equity. Third went to Pats Sewing Machine.

This Gold Cup win is a first for American horse trainer Chad Brown whose has done very well with grass horses.

Owned by Gay Smith out of Springhead Farms in St James, the winning circle was a pink affair. With this win, Smith and Springhead Farms now move to four Gold Cup wins. Smith is now the only female owner to have four Gold Cups. Edward Walcott, the stable trainer at Springhead, said, “Yea, four wins, every one is just as special as the first with Thady Quill (2003). He was a tyrant and he did the job unbelievable. Sharp Impact, Zoom, they’re just great horses to work with and now Portfolio Company, an amazing horse.