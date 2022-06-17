Population and housing census continues until June 30 | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Population and housing census continues until June 30 | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Population and housing census continues until June 30

Apache pays Royal tribute to his wife

CDB President calls for better implementation of policies and projects

FDA authorises 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

National Insurance Office closing early

Woman caught smuggling cocaine in her wig at Panama airport

Systems in place for faster clearance of packages

Republic Bank’s Pandemonium slated for July 24

Trini cops under probe after beatdown of Jam Naked fete ‘patrons’

Beyonc? announces new album, ‘Renaissance’ to drop July 29

Friday Jun 17

30?C
Community
Loop News

40 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Householders are urged to cooperate with the Barbados Statistical Service’s (BSS) enumerators, who are conducting interviews to collect data to assist the government with its social and economic planning, as part of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The enumerators willbe attired in pink polo shirts branded with the BSS logo, and will carry departmental picture identification cards. Additionally, COVID-19 protocols will be observed and householders are reminded that the officers will not be entering their homes.

For more information on the Population and Housing Census, persons may visit the BSS’ website or call 535-2600. The BSS’ 2021 Population and Housing Census, under the theme Our Nation, Our Future, Be Counted,will conclude onThursday, June 30.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Liverpool reach agreement with Bayern over Man?

Community

Population and housing census continues until June 30

Caribbean News

St Lucia PM takes over Chairmanship of CDB, urges focus on youth

More From

Travel

Return of Copa Airlines to Barbados marks promising tourist season

Business market in Latin America has appetite for destination Barbados

Caribbean News

Woman caught smuggling cocaine in her wig at Panama airport

See also

Drug prosecutor says this is a ‘first’ for country

Caribbean News

Brother of Antiguan PM found guilty of raping 13-year-old girl

The brother of Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne has been found guilty of raping an underage girl.
Addison Browne, 43, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl in the Anti

Barbados News

Your evening read: A fatal shooting, Father’s Day tips for her & more

In case you may have missed them, here are some of our top articles of the day.
Man killed in St George shooting
Police are investigating the death of Romain Mayers of Greens St George.

Travel

Copa Airlines returns to Barbados to much pomp at GAIA

Copa Airlines returns to Barbados after two years, marking the resumption of travel from Latin America.
The flight landed at the Grantley Adams International Airport around 1:35pm on Wednesday, Jun

Lifestyle

Revlon, beauty icon in crowded market, files for bankruptcy

Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The company has been a mainstay on stor