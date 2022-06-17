Population and housing census continues until June 30 | Loop Barbados

Householders are urged to cooperate with the Barbados Statistical Service’s (BSS) enumerators, who are conducting interviews to collect data to assist the government with its social and economic planning, as part of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The enumerators willbe attired in pink polo shirts branded with the BSS logo, and will carry departmental picture identification cards. Additionally, COVID-19 protocols will be observed and householders are reminded that the officers will not be entering their homes.

For more information on the Population and Housing Census, persons may visit the BSS’ website or call 535-2600. The BSS’ 2021 Population and Housing Census, under the theme Our Nation, Our Future, Be Counted,will conclude onThursday, June 30.