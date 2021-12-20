Pope Francis says domestic violence against women is ‘almost satanic’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

He made the comment, some of the strongest language he has used to condemn such violence, during a program broadcast on Sunday night on Italy’s TG5 network in which he conversed with three women and a man, all with difficult backgrounds.

“The number of women who are beaten and abused in their homes, even by their husbands, is very, very high,” Francis said in answer to a question from a woman named Giovanna, a victim of domestic violence.

“The problem is that, for me, it is almost satanic because it is taking advantage of a person who cannot defend herself, who can only (try to) block the blows,” he said. “It is humiliating. Very humiliating.”

Giovanna said she had four children to care for after they escaped from a violent home.

