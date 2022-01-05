Popcaan, Versi Reignite Beef And Airs Each Other Out On IG: What You Need To Know

Former friends turn foes, Popcaan and Versi, are airing each other out on the Gram.

Portland artiste/producer, Versi (formerly known as Versatile) is not retracting his claims that he played a crucial part in building Popcaan‘s career and Unruly Empire, despite the fiery clap-back from the “Levels” deejay.

The two men, on Tuesday, shared a heated exchange on social media that has lured the attention of the public, a reaction many believe was the aim of Versi.

The producer/ singer took to Instagram to promote his newest track, “Nah Steam,” while providing a back story of his work on the entertainment scene for fans and followers.

“ME A THE MAN WEY INTRODUCE @romeichentertainment INA MUSIC, WRITE FI @kingbeenieman, WRITE FI @grunggaadzilla,” he claimed in his caption. “MI HELP BUILD #UNRULY! YEA! BECAU MI BEEN #UNRULY! FROM MI NAME SHOTTA ME INA MUSIC AND DEM COULD’NT RULE MI. @realioctane GET SOME A MI STYLE DEM AND HIM STILL A USE E! MAN A STAR, YU NUH SEE IT DAWG; MI FI INA MOVIE BIG UP @thecham WEY DISCOVER MI ROUN A PORTY! NOW MI MARRIED TO THE MUSIC AND MI WON’T DIVORCE E,” he said.

Notably, the post received a slew of fire emojis from the likes of Romeich Major, Beenie Man, Cham, and I-Octane. But standing out was Popcaan’s impertinent comment, “Bwoy guh s**k out yuh muma!”

Not long after, Versi, born Sheldon Taylor, responded, “AND PU**Y MEMBA.”

HALF A UNRULY ANTHEM LYRICS A MINE ENUH #1realmarkus @quadawellbad @jafrassmusic CAN TALK THE TRUTH IF DEM HONEST!!!”

A frustrated Popcaan soon after took to his Instagram story to air out his feelings, with a screenshot of Versi’s original post.

“Pu**y all mi a avoid unu, these mangoose still a try follow me up!!” he started his rant. “How you fi build unruly if you can’t build yuh own B*mbocl**t self,” he said.

Popcaan, born Andre Sutherland, argued that Versi, who has been on the entertainment scene for several years despite his slow movement up the ladder, had a platform before him and had not utilized it. He further accused the producer of being envious of his success, urging him to “make good music” if he wanted to reap similar rewards.

But, in another post, Versi doubled down on his claims, noting that Popcaan sounds “bitter” in his response.

“WHO BADMIND YU??? CONTROL YU EGO MAN!!! YU FORGET SEY MI PUT MI CARRER PON THE LINE FI YU PU**Y MI CAN WRITE A HISTORY BOOK, HOWEVER MI ONLY AGO MENTION FEW THINGS!” He started.

The dancehall artiste/producer claimed that he wrote half of the 2017 hit single “Unruly Anthem” featuring Quada and Jafrass.

“WHEN YU LEAVE #GAZA YU FORGET OR YU #FORGOT HOW MUCH A MI KILLY DEM MI AFFI CARRY A ROAD FI STRENGTHEN #UNRULY???” He added.

Popcaan is yet to respond to Versi’s latest clap back and claims. While many fans and social media users have sided with the Unruly Boss, others have shared that they believe the producer deserves his flowers if he did contribute to the development of Popcaan’s Unruly empire.