Popcaan Touch Down In Africa With Burna Boy In “Aboboyaa” Video

Popcaan has dropped the video for his collaboration “Aboboyaa” with Nigerian Afrobeats artist Burna Boy which features on his fifth studio album, Great Is He.

The OVO-produced album was released on Friday (Jan. 27) across digital streaming platforms, and fans were given another piece of eye candy as the video for “Aboboyaa” was released on Friday night. In a video teaser shared on his Instagram account, Popcaan shared snippets from the song, which he previously teased. We now know the name of the tricycle-style vehicle Popcaan was riding with several women.

The tricycle is called “Aboboyaa,” and we can now see the relevance of the unique transport in the video. The video featured night scenes with women on Aboboyaa’s and several brides all wearing western-style wedding dresses. The song riddim features a mix of drums and a prominent saxophone – sounds all common in Afrobeats and Dancehall music.

In one part of the video, Popcaan is seen wearing a red suit with a crate over his head right before the video cuts to a scene of him driving an Aboboyaa with women dressed in green dresses sitting in the back.

Popcaan shared a series of posts on Instagram to celebrate the release of his album. In one post, the artist appears to be in Canada for an album listening party with fans.

In another post, he shared an emotional note about the album process. “This process wasn’t easy, but my album is out now go stream and enjoy it!” Popcaan wrote.

“I appreciate everyone who play their part in getting this project together. I just want to thank God for my talent, my vision and my blessing! They don’t believe in us but we will prove them wrong. #unrulyforever nah beg fren or support #GIHE now and forever more,” the artist added.

Popcaan received many commendations, including from his rumored girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh, fellow artist Black Sherif who wrote “Jah Jah God,” Jesse Royal, and Protoje, among others.

The artist also dedicated one of the album’s songs, “St. Thomas Native,” featuring Chronic Law, to his sister Unruly Squid as he shared a series of throwback photos of them as children and now as adults.