Popcaan Teases New Song With Drake ‘We Caa Done’ Off Great Is He Album

Popcaan announces a new song with Drake, “We Caa Done,” which drops on Friday.

The Unruly Boss has been teasing the release of his forthcoming album, Great Is He, on social media. On Tuesday, Popcaan unveiled the Marcus Garvey-inspired artwork for the project. On New Year’s Day, the dancehall superstar shared a reflective message on Instagram where he challenged other dancehall artists, saying it feels lonely at the top of the genre. While he received a lot of cosigns from his peers in the Jamaican music space, some fans feel it was a bit of a reach.

On Wednesday, Popcaan announced that his new single, “We Caa Done,” featuring his mentor Drake, will arrive on January 6, 2023. This marks the first single for the OVO Records signee since the start of the year. The song will also be featured on his new album, Great Is He.

The 20-second teaser video saw Popcaan lighting up a blunt while Drake hit the waters of Turks and Caicos on a jet ski. The music video was apparently shot in Turks while the two were vacationing on the island last year with other stars like Kevin Durant.

Popcaan ignited a frenzy among fans and his peers since sharing the clip, with artists like Jahshii, Tommy Lee Sparta, Chi Ching Ching, Giggs, and more dropping a cosign.

“The 876 Gud the new dancehall king dweet fi the youths them Poppy show them say them can dweet too,” one fan wrote. “The top feeling lonely he said what he said Poppy a the man right now.”

Popcaan and Drake previously collaborated on “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn,” which also features PARTYNEXTDOOR. Both songs appeared on his 2020 project, FIXTAPE. The Canadian rapper/singer signed the dancehall star to his OVO Records label in late 2018, years after the two developed a close friendship. Popcaan was initially featured on Drake’s dancehall hit “Controlla” in 2016 but was replaced by Beenie Man on the final version that features on Drizzy’s album, Views.

The dancehall deejay has yet to reveal a release date for the album, Great Is He.