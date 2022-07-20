Popcaan Calls Out Reggae Sumfest For Using His Image To Promote Event

Popcaan is calling out Reggae Sumfest for using his image in a post on Instagram with their branding stamped on it.

As Reggae Sumfest heats up ahead of the July 22-23 staging, the festival has been in full promotion mode as it unveils its extensive list of performers for Reggae and Dancehall night.

The festival is returning for the first time since the pandemic, which saw it being moved to a modest virtual staging in 2020 and again in 2021.

The first festival night, July 22nd, will see many of the hottest talents in the music arena gracing the stage. These include Aidonia, Shenseea, Spice, Ishawna, Masicka, Govana, Ding Dong, Chronic Law, Skeng, Jahshii, Intence, and Iwaata, headlining the first night along with a number of upcoming acts.

Night too has several big-name artists, including Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Cham, Wayne Wonder, Frisco Kid, Mr. Easy, and Spragga Benz, followed by several upcoming and trending artists like Yaksta, Nation Boss, and Wesroc, among others.

The festival organizers have teased that other artists are to be on the lineup as they promote the event dubbed the greatest reggae show on earth.

In a post on Monday night, Sumfest seemed to hint that they were going to get the Unruly King himself, Popcaan, at the event, but Popcaan was not for it, as he shut down the festival for falsely advertising that he would be at the event.

“Watch da styla ya nuh! Drop who you think it is in the comment section and mek wi know! Let’s see who gets it!” the post on Instagram read.

Screenshot IG

In the comments section, many fans were quick to guess it might be Popcaan or “Toni-Ann Singh man,” as some referred to him.

Popcaan, who got wind of the post, was quick as he responded in the comments section calling out the festival for using his image in their promotion.

“unu stop Bomboclaat ramp wid me cauee man nah perform a no sumfest!!!! @unrulyfest me know,” Popcaan said.

Reggae Sumfest has not responded to Popcaan, who is currently in England.