Pop Smoke’s Last Word Shared By Woman Who Witness Murder

The woman who held Pop Smoke as he took his last breath has broken her silence as she reveals the last thing that the rapper said to her.

Pop Smoke’s death sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community when he was shot and killed during a home invasion in 2020. The young rapper continues to be mourned by his loved ones and fans who have had the pleasure of enjoying his post-humous albums.

While speaking on Hip Hop Homicides, which is executive produced by 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young, the woman, Amelia Rose, tells show cost, Van Lathan, that she was with the rapper on the night he was killed. The rapper had left to use the bathroom in his Hollywood Hills home before armed intruders broke into the home.

“Pop said he was going upstairs. I’m sitting on the bed and I’m starting to take off my clothes, and he said: ‘OK, I’ll come back,’” she said.

Rose added, “He was going to the restroom and so these were his last words.”

The woman described the moments that followed. “This moment, it was like a couple seconds and I hear the noise,” she said noting that a door in another upstairs bedroom appeared to have opened.

“The guy was in the mask and his gun was like… ‘Look at me,’ you know? His eyes made me so scared. They run to the restroom. Pop screamed, ‘What?!’” she narrated.

The woman said that as the seconds ticked by and the gunmen held onto Pop Smoke, she could hear the commotion before gunshots went off. Rose also became emotional as she recalled the terrifying night and the fact that she thought she was going to be killed as well.

In the meantime, one of Pop Smoke’s killers, 21-year-old Corey Walker, is currently awaiting trial. A pre-trial hearing set for October 13 has been postponed to December 9. Three other juveniles have also been charged with Walker. The alleged triggerman was only 15 years old at the time of the killing.

In court hearings, police say that the murder accused allegedly scoped the rapper’s Instagram story and copied his address which was seen on designer bags packaging he shared online. The suspects managed to rob the rapper of a Rolex watch which they later sold for $2,000.