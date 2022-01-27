Pooh Shiesty Firearm Sentencing Set For April, Faces Years In Prison

Pooh Shiesty will learn his fate in April when he is set to be sentenced for federal firearm conspiracy.

Pooh Shiesty‘s application for bond was denied recently. The rapper earlier this month changed his not guilty plea to guilty in relation to a firearms conspiracy charge he was facing for robbery in October 2020.

Shiesty, who could be sentenced soon on the charges, had proposed bond conditions to include “unspecified monitoring, limited visitation, and drug and alcohol treatment.”

The Memphis rapper’s sentencing hearing is now set for April 7 at 2 p.m. ET at Miami’s United States Courthouse with presiding Judge K. Michael Moore. He is facing a recommended maximum sentence of 8 years in federal prison, but the judge could show some leniency because of his guilty plea.

At his last court hearing, an oral order by Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis confirms that the rapper will continue to be held following an evidentiary hearing.

The rapper’s motion had made the case that he is now facing lesser charges after pleading guilty, and he also referenced his “well-known reputation” in the rap industry.

The ‘Shiesty Season’ rapper was unsuccessful in his bid for freedom. However, the Magistrate noted that he was “not entitled to a renewed bond determination” after the guilty plea.

“Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community,” the order read.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old artist is no longer facing a felony count in Miami-Dade County for an alleged shooting at a Florida strip club.

The charge was dropped after Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiracy in relation to a separate incident.

Before that, the rapper was facing a life sentence on conviction.