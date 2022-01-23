POLL: How many seats should be in the new post-Republic 2022 Cabinet? | Loop Barbados

Prime minister Mia Amor Mottley is set to name her Cabinet tomorrow after yet another landslide victory and many are anxious or keen to see not simply who is chosen, but more importantly, how many are selected for ministries.

After the first 30-0 defeat in 2018, PM Mottley named a 26-member Cabinet.

However, this hefty size was criticised on numerous occasions over the three and a half years in office and it was again the talk of the town during the last three weeks of a whirlwind election campaign. Between the ringing of the bell for elections on December 27, 2021, and Polling Day on January 19, 2022, if the Barbados Labour Party once again won, would taxpayers be saddled with another weighty ministerial salary bill, was a top question on people’s lips.

When Loop News chatted with some persons in the political arena over the past couple of weeks, each person spoke to fewer members this time.

Former opposition senator and trade unionist Caswell Franklyn said that in his opinion a 26-seat Cabinet was “an abuse”. He said that for a population of less than 300,000 Barbados’ Cabinet was larger than that for places with much large populations. Jamaica with a population of almost 3 million has a Cabinet of 15 plus seven state ministers.

Franklyn said, “This Cabinet was bigger than England and England has 66 million people.”

He posited that with as many as 26 ministers, “we had ministers without jobs”. And he reminded that when in Opposition, Mottley held that 17 ministers chosen by the then governing Democratic Labour Party (DLP) were too many. He said at that time the proposal was that Barbados should have a maximum of 12 ministers.

But asked what he deems ideal, he said that he feels Cabinet should always be less than the size of the assembly. So he said if the assembly is 60, then 29 ministers maximum for example. For Barbados, he proposed a maximum of 14.

Now resigned DLP president Verla De Peiza, in the past weeks also shared her comment about the size of Cabinet.

She actually opined anything larger than 12 would be overdoing it. She urged, “we have to manage the money at the end of the day.”

She added that when the Cabinet under the DLP was 17, the BLP Opposition said that the Cabinet was too big and each minister probably had like 10 files each “then they almost doubled it.” She said that we got to 26 by splitting up ministries and she was not sure if between 2018 and 2022, the ministers had two files to to work on.

De Peiza said, “We have to be judicious. We are tax payers.”

Prime Minister Mottley and Attorney General Dale Marshall were sworn in on January 20, 2022, after the BLP won all 30 seats once more.

