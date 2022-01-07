POLL: Bajans complaining about ‘convenient curfew’ on social media | Loop Barbados

Some Barbadians are not holding back when it comes to expressing how they really feel about government’s decisions to stop and start the island’s curfew.

This week’s announcement by Attorney General Dale Marshall that the 12am to 5am curfew will be suspended on January 20 as it is expected that the General Election process of voting on January 19 and the subsequent count will go beyond 11:59 pm, is the latest suspension in a series and it comes at a time when an omicron variant wave in imminent.

I knew this would happen.. “convenient Corona” is so predictable….smh

However, government paused the curfew on the night of Barbados’ independence as the country conducted its ceremony in Bridgetown to transition to a parliamentary republic. The official declaration was coupled with fireworks displays at various points across the island for public viewing. The curfew was also lifted on Christmas Eve night and curfew was shortened by two hours for Old Year’s to 2am to 5am on New Year’s Day.

Responding to the latest decision to have no curfew due to elections, some Barbadians are peeved, though not surprised. Here is some of what was said on Facebook and Instagram by readers:

See what i mean. So curfew only relaxing when it’s benefiting government. Open your eyes barbados.

If curfew is taken off , I guess mr covid is off too.. !!! Stupsee..

it’s off to suite [sic] them

Seeing a pattern here

I don’t see his logic … all those working with election would have passes … so I guess covid will be put to sleep on the 19 th

Madness. So covid is nor [sic] going to be out on that morning too?

What do you think about the 12am to 5am curfew and Polling Day? Yes the curfew should be suspended for Elections night 0% (0 votes) No the curfew should not be suspended 20% (1 vote) Curfew should be abolished if it can be suspended sporadically 80% (4 votes) Total votes: 5

Some persons questioned the suspension on the grounds that voting in Barbados by law is from 6am to 6pm on Polling Day, however, the Electoral and Boundaries Commission stressed last weekend, as long as persons are in the line to vote by 6pm, they can vote, even if processed at 10pm due to long lines and the enforcing of health protocols like sanitisation and such which are in place to prevent the spread of COVID.

However, some are questioning if the curfew is off for post-election celebrations. Two persons commented saying:

So if those dealing with the election or electoral processes such as counting etc are given passes and police escorts etc , why does there have to be lifting of the curfew ? More people off the roads and only officials and monitors should make the process go through even faster. This gotta be bout ppl rejoicing and partying and frolicking when wunna win man cause this explanation ain’t adding up

…but most of the centers don’t even reach 6:15 since the die hard voters go out early in the morning. That curfew adjustment is for the celebration.

Meanwhile, there are others who just think that if the curfew can be suspended at times, it should be abolished completely.

Plz do away with curfew, if you can suspend it at will just abandon it altogether.