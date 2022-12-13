Policewoman knocked down by maxi taxi in Aranguez

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo

A policewoman is in the hospital after she was knocked down by a maxi taxi on Tuesday morning.

Police said the officer was part of a team from the Transit Police Unit doing a road block on the Priority Bus Route, near the Aranguez Savannah, at around 7 am.

During the exercise, the policewoman called on a maxi to stop.

The driver did not stop, and knocked down the officer resulting in her bleeding from the back of her head.

The officer’s colleagues called an ambulance.

Police said as at 9.30 am the officer was in emergency surgery.

The driver of the maxi was questioned and allowed to leave pending further enquiries.

NewsAmericasNow.com