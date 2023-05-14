Police warn resident of scam phone calls Loop Barbados

Police are warning of a telephone hoax where persons claim to be from Government or financial institutions.

Inspector Stephen Griffith, Crime Prevention Officer in the Barbados Police Service revealed that there has been a rise in phone scammers. He is asking the public to be careful and verify before sharing sensitive information.

“Scam calls have become very frequent. Phone scammers make scam calls to con you out of your money or any sensitive information.

“Scammers call representing financial institutions and in some cases, government institutions seeking access to your information or your account numbers,” he said.

The crime prevention officer advised residents to refuse calls from different area codes and numbers they do not recognise.

“Do not give any personal information on the phone and contact the police at 211, 429-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS, 1-800-8477,” he strongly encouraged.