Police urges homeowners to be on burglary alert | Loop Barbados

Police are cautioning homeowners to be on high alert, following a string of burglaries across the island.

Barbados Police Service’s crime prevention officer, Inspector Stephen Griffith, has urged persons to heighten the security around their homes, noting that homes in various communities have been attacked and vehicles targeted.

“We have had reports of loitering by persons with criminal intent in several communities across the island….It is time to examine the existing state of security on your premises and address areas of lapsed security,” the crime prevention officer indicated.

Recently, police issued a person of interest notice regarding a case where a burglar was caught on a security camera.

Inspector Griffith advised persons to take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their property.

“Check your doors and windows and be sure to have your keys with you when leaving your home. Do not stereotype, report all incidents of people loitering in your community to the police.

Do not leave items in plain sight in your vehicle and avoid leaving the vehicle keys in the ignition or door of the vehicle. If you are going be out of the island, appoint a caretaker and notify the Police of the person’s contact information,” he recommended.

Members of the public who wish to report incidents to the Police Service are encouraged to call the Police Hotline at 429-8787 or Police Emergency at 211.