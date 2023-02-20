Police trying to find elderly woman’s family Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Wandering elderly lady at Oistins Police Station.

Police are hoping to reunite the woma who was brought to the Oistins Police Station after being found walking in the Enterprise, Christ Church area.

The police said she’s been rambling, but gave her name as Joslyn Callender. She appears to be about 79 years old.

The lady is wearing a beret hat, a yellow and white dress and black slippers.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis made a public appeal saying, “We need your assistance in any way possible to find a next of kin or possible address.

“Anyone who might have information as to the identity, or address of this person should contact Police Emergency 211 or 418 2612

NewsAmericasNow.com