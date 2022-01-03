Police summoned to St Philip North nomination centre | Loop Barbados

Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that according to his received reports the day was without issues.

However, as it relates to an “issue” at the Hilda Skeene Primary School, which acted as the nomination centre for St Philip North, he said, “there is no formal report as yet”.

Loop News and other media stationed at the centre around 1:05 pm witnessed the arrival of three vehicles filled with male constituents who came to show their support ahead of the January 19th General Elections. Most of them wore masks while few had their masks under their chins.

When some of the individuals began to drink what appeared to be alcoholic beverages on the compound of the centre and smoke, the Returning Officer Henson Alleyne accompanied by the assigned officer and two plain-clothed officers intervened. The crowd got boisterous and few left the premises. One man with a bottle in-hand said “is mauby” as he ambled through the front gate.

Police patrol were summoned to the centre and arrived around 1:37 pm.

One minute later, after the situation was diffused, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) candidate Michael Lashley QC entered the gates with his supporters in tow and the crowd of now quiet men erupted with chants of “Lashley!”, “Lashley’s the man” and one shouted “Dah wuh we workin’ wid!”

The nomination processes continued without interruption for the rest of the day.

The St Philip North nomination centre opened at 10am. BLP candidate Dr Sonia Browne arrived around 10:30 am, then she was followed by the APP candidate Reverend Emeritus Nigel Newton, Independent candidate Wayne Beckles, DLP candidate Lashley and the final nominee was Omar Smith who too is running independently.

The centre was slated to close at 3pm and with 20 minutes left before closing, Smith sat in the chair before the returning officer and election clerk. When asked if he knew the process, frustrated, he replied that he barely found out earlier in the afternoon where the nomination centre for St Philip North is located. He said he paid his deposit at the Treasury this morning and was given no details. Alleyne replied that the list of centres was published in the newspaper, to which Smith said, he had not seen the papers.

Alleyne collected the consent forms, nomination forms and receipts on behalf of the nominees and declared then official candidates in the General Election race, with Polling Day scheduled for January 19.

With more new faces than stalwarts coming before him on the day, Alleyne made mention that most of the newcomers were ill-prepared for the nomination process and this prolonged the process in most cases.