Police still searching for Wanted Man from The Pine | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Curtis Orlando Payne.

The 42-year-old of Princess Royal Avenue, Pine, St Michael is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Curtis Orlando Payne is advised that he can present himself to the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Curtis Orlando Payne is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at telephone number 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 429-8787, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.