Police Service praise patrons for incident-free weekend Loop Barbados

Police Service praise patrons for incident-free weekend

Local News
Police Service praise patrons for incident-free weekend
Tipsy Weekend attracts more than 20, 000 patrons

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is lauding patrons for their “outstanding behaviour” at last weekend’s Crop Over events.

According to police, more than 5,000 patrons attended We Ting at Paragon, Christ Church, 10,000 patrons were in attendance at Tipsy Beach Party and over 15, 000 flocked to the culmination of Tipsy Weekend, with Tipsy Day 2 at the National Botanical Gardens.

In a release, TBPS reported there were no serious incidents. Police also commended promoters for their compliance and tight security as the Crop Over season continues in full swing.

“We also commend highly, the various promoters of those events, all of whom complied with the advice of the Police in respect of security, traffic management, and general public discourse.

“It is testimony that we can promote large events well, we can police them effectively and all patrons can come out enjoy themselves reassured that the future events will be free of serious incidents,” said the Police Service.

