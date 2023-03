The Jamaica Constabulary Force has been plunged into mourning following the passing of a police sergeant who was attached to the St Catherine North Division.

The senior policeman, Delroy Humes, passed on Thursday morning after a long battle with sickness, the police high command has reported.

As officers try to come to terms with reports of the death, the Police Federation has since sent condolences to family, friends, and the management and staff of the Saint Catherine North Division.