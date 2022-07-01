Police seize over 3 dozen firearms between January and June | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service has reportedly recovered 43 illegal firearms over the first six months of the year.

Police Commissioner Richard Boyce made the disclosure during a CBC TV8 interview to be aired on Sunday.

“We are putting strategies in place, we are putting our heads together to get those guns out of persons,” Boyce said.

“I must say that so far for the year, we were able to take 43 guns out of the hands of persons — just six months of the year — and that is good work,” the commissioner disclosed.

This is 16 more guns than were seized during the same period last year.

“When you compare last year this time,” the commissioner said, “we were only able to get 27 guns out of persons’ hands.”