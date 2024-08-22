Police seeking public’s assistance in locating two vehicles

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance with information relative to the two vehicles seen in the photo provided.

Anyone who has seen either of these vehicles, is asked to contact the Police Operations Control Centre at 211 or 430-7100, the Criminal Investigations Department (Oistins) at 418-2609 or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612.

“We value any information you may have to share, as it will help us with our investigations,” police said.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) appreciates your cooperation in this matter. All information received will be held in the strictest confidence.

(TBPS).