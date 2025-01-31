Police seeking person of interest

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter.

If you can identify the person in the photograph, please contact the Criminal Investigation Department (Oistins) at 418-2609 or 418-2612, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted. (PR/KNB)