Police seek to identify John Doe Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) are appealing for the public’s assistance identifying a ‘John Doe’.

The body of an unidentified adult male was discovered on the shoreline of Welch’s Beach, Welch’s, Christ Church about 8:20 pm on Sunday, March 17.

“We are asking the public’s help the bicycle in the photographs as a means to further identifying the adult male,” said police in a statement.

Persons are urged to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or police emergency at 211 for any information pertaining to this bicycle.