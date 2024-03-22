Police seek help finding missing teen girl Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing girl Aaliyah Price, 15 years, of Colleton, St John.

She reportedly last seen about 7:30 am on Sunday, March 17.

Price is about 5 feet 6” tall, slim built, brown complexion, and wears spectacles. She is said to have a soft voice and a pleasant manner.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress, black, white and red “Jordan” soft-wears.

She reportedly frequents the areas of Silver Sands, Christ Church and Carrington Village, St Michael.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Aaliyah Price, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.