Police searching for missing woman with diabetes | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Pearl Carmen Marshall.

The 90-year-old of Birch Path, Pinelands, St Michael was reported missing by her grandson Chad Marshall.

The elderly woman reportedly left home about 3 pm on Monday, May 2 and has not returned.

At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in a floral skirt, a white blouse, and blue and white sneakers. She was also carrying a handbag with a floral pattern.

Police report that Marshall is 5 feet 6 inches tall, slim, and has a dark complexion. She has short grey hair, a slight beard and wears dentures.

Marshall is a diabetic who requires insulin. She is known to travel to Bridgetown on her own on a regular basis, returning home around 7 pm.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of Pearl Carmen Marshall is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone number 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.