Police searching for male struck by vehicle in Wakefield Road, St John

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who was struck by a vehicle in Wakefield Road, St John, at about 9:30 am, on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

He is about six (6) feet tall, brown complexion, slim built.

At the time of the accident, he was wearing a blue shirt with horizontal pattern at the bottom of the shirt, grey pants and a hat.

Police is asking this individual or anyone who may have witnessed or have any information about this accident, to kindly contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at telephone numbers 416-8200 or 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211 or the nearest police station.

(TBPS).