The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is trying to urgently locate any family members, relatives, friends or acquaintances of 61-year-old Darell Griffith, of Bank Hall, St Michael, who is of Indian decent.

Police is asking that they contact the Central Police Station, Coleridge Street, St Michael and ask for Station Sergeant Lynch or Sergeant Edwards at telephone numbers 430-7676 or 430-7630.