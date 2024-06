The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying any family members or relatives of Matthew “Jackson” Dottin who frequents the Baxters Road, St Michael area.

Jackson is said to be a former employee of the Bridgetown Port several years ago.

His age is unknown.

Police id requesting any family member or relative of this individual to contact personnel at the Central Police Station, at 430-7676.

Alternatively, persons may come to the Station in person.