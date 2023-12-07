Police searching for Elgingo with teardrop tattoos Loop Barbados

Justin Omari Jones, alias Elgingo/ Rango/ Genna, is wanted by the Barbados Police Service for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in locating the 22 year-old.

Jones, whose last known address is 2nd Ave Godding Road, Station Hill, St Michael is approximately five feet, six inches (5’ 6”) tall, of a brown complexion and is slim built.

He has tattoos of images of two teardrops under both eyes, ‘RACHELL’ over his left eye and an image of a face on the left side of his neck.

Jones, is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Justin Omari Jones, is asked to contact C.I.D. Northern Division at telephone numbers 419-1731, 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.