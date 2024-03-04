Police search on to find missing Market Hill teen Loop Barbados

Jalana Shirleyann Celeste Eastmond has been reported as missing.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 16-year-old of Market Hill, St. George. Reports are that Eastmond was last seen about 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Jalana is 5 feet tall, dark in complexion, has a slim build and black hair. She has an oval head, flat forehead, a small neat face, a round chin, small black eyes, flat nose, pursed lips, and small ears with one piercing each in ear. Her top front teeth are twisted outwards and her shoulders are pointed upwards. Her black hair is styled in cornrows at the front with two puffs at the back.

She has an erect appearance with short hands, a short neck and long feet.

She has a pleasant manner and is soft spoken. Jalana was wearing a floral long sleeve pink hoodie, a grey strap shirt and a short grey skirt at the time she went missing.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jalana Eastmond is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.