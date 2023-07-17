Police search on for Spur with the 2 teardrop face tattoos Loop Barbados

Rasheed Kamalh Prescod, alias ‘Spur’, is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to the public for help in locating the 33-year-old.

Prescod, whose last known address is Bartletts Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church, is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, has a dark complexion and medium built. He has a large forehead, reddish eyes, small ears, nose and mouth.

He has two tear drops tattooed under his left eye, two star tattoos on the left side of his neck; tattoos on the right side of his face, chest and on both arms.

Prescod is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Southern Division, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rasheed Kamalh Prescod, is asked to contact C.I.D. Southern Division at telephone numbers 418-2609/418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.