Police search on for Clarence Williams of Coverley Loop Barbados

Police are on the hunt for 27-year-old Clarence Raekwon Emilio Williams alias ‘Rackwan/Danny’.

The resident of Coverlet Terrace, Christ Church is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is described as approximately five feet, eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, has a brown complexion and a mediumbuilt. He has brown eyes, small pointed ears, three teardrop tattoos under his left eye andPsalm 23 on his left hand.

Clarence Raekwon Emilio Williams is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Clarence Raekwon Emilio Williams, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.