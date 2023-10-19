Police search for missing 20-year-old man Loop Barbados

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old St Michael man.

He is Dominick La-David Cadogan, of Black 3E Country Park Towers, Country Road, St Michael. He was last seen on October 14, 2023, by his sister Davina Lorde and has not been seen since.

According to police, Caodgan is about five feet, five inches tall, slim built, and slightly muscular. He has brown eyes, thin lips, small eyes and a flat forehead. He has a chip front tooth, and a number of tattoos on his neck and hands.

Cadogan is said to frequent the Red Zone, Water Hall Land, Eagle Hall, and Country Park Towers areas.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dominick Cadogan, is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.