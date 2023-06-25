Police reissue appeal for public to stop disseminating accident photos Loop Barbados

Barbadians are once again being chastised for the insensitive dissemination of accident scene photos ahead of protocols being conducted by first responders, namely the police.

Today’s road fatality along Cottage Road by Cottage Plantation in St George near Golden Ridge, led Police spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss to issue another earnest appeal.

With the piercing cries of the 22-year-old deceased driver’s mother carried across to neighbouring districts, Inniss said that people should not share gruesome scenes on social media, especially before relatives are notified through the correct channels.

He told the media:

“We’re asking members of the public who would have filmed the accident on previous occasions and have started to upload it on social media, we complain about this behaviour time and time again and certainly that’s not serving anybody any good.”

Of today’s incident, he urged, “There’re lots of family members out there and they’re quite distraught.”

He said the Service is using this unfortunate situation to once more reissue an appeal. “Quit recording such incidents and we think it is quite insensitive to post on social media. It only adds to the agony and the hurt and distress of family, relatives and friends of people who have passed or been seriously injured.”

Today’s road fatality bring the country’s tally for 2023 to nine.