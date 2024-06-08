Police probing unnatural death Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is probing the unnatural death of a 67-year-old man.

At around 10:55am, today, Saturday, June 8, 2024, police received a report via telephone call to their Operations Control Room which informed that a man had fallen off the roof of his house and appeared lifeless.

The deceased, Jerry Adolphus Alleyne was doing repairs to the galvanized sheets on the roof of his house, when he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

Police responded to the scene at Drax Hall Woods, St George where they discovered Alleyne’s body.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Police are continuing their investigations into this matter.